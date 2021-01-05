BREAKING: WVU QB Austin Kendall Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall has entered the transfer portal, a source tells Mountaineer Maven.

Kendall transferred to West Virginia in January of 2019 from Oklahoma and won the starting job as the Mountaineers' quarterback for the 2019 season. In nine games as the team's starter, Kendall completed 61.5% of his passes throwing for 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He lost his starting job at the tail-end of the 2019 season to Jarret Doege and served as the team's backup in 2020. However, he ended his career at West Virginia in style by coming in relief in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to lead the Mountaineers past Army.

Kendall, a senior, will take the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to all student-athletes and look to finish out his career elsewhere.

