Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: WVU QB Austin Kendall Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose another to the portal.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall has entered the transfer portal, a source tells Mountaineer Maven. 

Kendall transferred to West Virginia in January of 2019 from Oklahoma and won the starting job as the Mountaineers' quarterback for the 2019 season. In nine games as the team's starter, Kendall completed 61.5% of his passes throwing for 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He lost his starting job at the tail-end of the 2019 season to Jarret Doege and served as the team's backup in 2020. However, he ended his career at West Virginia in style by coming in relief in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to lead the Mountaineers past Army.

Kendall, a senior, will take the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to all student-athletes and look to finish out his career elsewhere.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Austin Kendall
Football

BREAKING: WVU QB Austin Kendall Enters Transfer Portal

Lorenzo Dorr
Football

BREAKING: West Virginia RB Enters Transfer Portal

01-Huggs
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Talks Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

USATSI_15396005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Storms Back for Massive Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State

Derek Culver
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Oklahoma State

USATSI_14060627_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Kyle Poland
Football

Kyle Poland Earns NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invitation

USATSI_14060642_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State