Leddie Brown Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNIATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 21, 2021) - West Virginia University football senior running back Leddie Brown was named today to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which signifies the top college running back in the nation, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Heading into the 2021 season, he was named to the All-Big 12 preseason second team by Athlon Sports, Lindy’s and Phil Steele’s Magazine. Brown, a 2020 All-Big 12 First-Team selection, hit the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his career last year, finishing with 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. He was second in the Big 12 and No. 14 nationally in total rushing yards and No. 27 in rushing yards per game. Brown also was ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in total points scored (66) and No. 26 nationally in total touchdowns.

Brown was named an All-Big 12 first team honoree by the league sportswriters and Phil Steele’s Magazine in 2020. He tied for second on the squad with 31 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with five 100-yard rushing games and had a season-high 195 yards rushing against Kansas.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards in early December.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.