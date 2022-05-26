Skip to main content

CB Rashad Ajayi Explains Transfer to West Virginia

Getting to know one of the newest members of WVU's secondary.

Over the past week, the West Virginia coaching staff placed an emphasis on loading up the secondary with experienced players by landing Colorado State corner Rashad Ajayi, James Madison corner Wesley McCormick and JUCO corner Jaylon Shelton. 

Ajayi committed to the program last Friday and recently caught up with Mountaineers Now to discuss his decision. 

"I chose West Virginia because I felt it was the best place for me. It presented an opportunity to compete and join a winning team," he said. "I also feel like they have one of the best strength and conditioning programs. The details when it comes to recovery are key for me. When I met the coaches, I felt like they were being genuine when they talked about developing me as a player and preparing me for the next level. I am blessed that the coaches saw my potential to play, and I can’t wait to get out there!"

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown was in charge of recruiting Ajayi and after speaking with him just a few times, he knew that WVU was a good fit for him. 

"I felt like there was a really good staff put in place at WVU. It felt like a family vibe with coaches," Ajayi said. "They expect me to come in and compete for the starting corner position and also give me the chance to play nickel as well."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In four years with the Rams, Ajayi recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 17 pass breakups. He has 35 career starts under his belt which will make him the most experienced corner the Mountaineers have on roster. 

Ajayi will have one year of eligibility remaining.

