Coaching Candidate Profile: Jon Sumrall

West Virginia football outside linebacker’s coach Al Pogue departed the program almost a week ago to take a new position at Auburn. Pogue was an integral part of the Mountaineer football program who came over from Troy with Neal Brown prior to the 2019 season.

The Mountaineers must now find a new coach suited to step into Pogue’s big shoes that he left behind as Kentucky inside linebacker’s coach, Jon Sumrall’s name comes into the discussion.

Sumrall comes from Kentucky where he coached the inside linebackers in 2019 following a separate brief stint at Ole Miss in 2018 as the linebacker’s coach as well.

The Hunstville, Alabama native excelled at both schools after serving as the linebackers and special teams coordinator at Troy with West Virginia’s current head coach from 2015 until 2018.

While leading different parts of the Trojans team throughout the three-year span, Sumrall helped Troy finish second nationally in interceptions, fourth in turnovers forced, 17th in rushing defense and 28th overall in third down defense all in 2016.

Sumrall also helped propel certain players in his time at Troy as linebacker Justin Lucas was named the MVP in the Trojans Dollar General Bowl win in 2016. Linebacker William Lloyd also debuted with 15 tackles in his first collegiate game against North Carolina State.

While his time at Troy may have been his most impactful, Sumrall also coached the linebackers and defensive line at Tulane from 2012 until 2014.

His first coaching stint was with San Diego as defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, linebacker’s coach as well as assistant head coach from 2007 until 2011.

In 2011 while coaching the defense and linebackers, the Toreros ranked 15th nationally in run defense, 13th in pass efficiency defense and fourth in sacks.

Sumrall wouldn’t be where he is today without his collegiate playing days at Kentucky from 2002 until 2004 where he was a three-year letterman at middle linebacker. As a senior, he played every game and led Kentucky with 72 tackles.

Following his playing days, Sumrall served as the defensive graduate assistant at Kentucky from 2005-2006.

Sumrall then took over as defensive coordinator in 2010 as his Wildcat defense ranked first in scoring defense, total defense, run defense and third down defense as well as second in pass defense.

Sumrall brings some much anticipated excitement wherever he winds up, but the Mountaineers could sure use some of the defensive minded coaches experience in Morgantown next fall.