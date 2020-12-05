College GameDay Makes Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to improve to 6-3 this evening with a win over No. 9 Iowa State. Earlier this morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew made their selections for this weekend's games, including the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Cyclones. Check out what they had to say below!

Guest Picker: Dustin Johnson (Professional golfer)

"Iowa State, they beat Texas last week, so I'm going to have to go with Iowa State - they're playing pretty solid."

Desmond Howard

"I like the Cyclones. We talked earlier about Matt Campbell and the job he's done with that program, they will forge on and I'm going with the Cyclones."

David Pollack

"I agree. I do think it's going to be close. It's going to be very much like the Texas game last week, very low-scoring. But Breece Hall is a stud, he's the difference in this ball game."

Kirk Herbstreit

"That's kind of the way Iowa State likes to play and it's also the way Doege and West Virginia like to play. That's why I think it's a low-scoring game, kind of one of those 23-20 types of games but I'm going to go with Iowa State. I think they keep this thing going heading into the Big 12 championship."

Lee Corso

"It's Iowa State's senior day. Close win for the seniors - Iowa State."

