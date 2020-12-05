SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

College GameDay Makes Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to improve to 6-3 this evening with a win over No. 9 Iowa State. Earlier this morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew made their selections for this weekend's games, including the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Cyclones. Check out what they had to say below!

Guest Picker: Dustin Johnson (Professional golfer)

"Iowa State, they beat Texas last week, so I'm going to have to go with Iowa State - they're playing pretty solid."

Desmond Howard

"I like the Cyclones. We talked earlier about Matt Campbell and the job he's done with that program, they will forge on and I'm going with the Cyclones."

David Pollack

"I agree. I do think it's going to be close. It's going to be very much like the Texas game last week, very low-scoring. But Breece Hall is a stud, he's the difference in this ball game."

Kirk Herbstreit

"That's kind of the way Iowa State likes to play and it's also the way Doege and West Virginia like to play. That's why I think it's a low-scoring game, kind of one of those 23-20 types of games but I'm going to go with Iowa State. I think they keep this thing going heading into the Big 12 championship."

Lee Corso

"It's Iowa State's senior day. Close win for the seniors - Iowa State."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: No. 9 Iowa State

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Getting you set for today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

The Day After: WVU Proved They Belong in the Final Four Conversation

The Mountaineers were impressive in their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

by

Johnwright

Taking a Look at an Old Familiar Foe, the Georgetown Hoyas

West Virginia meets Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Is Throwing At The Dirt

The Mountaineers need to improve their ball movement

Lauren Withrow

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset of No. 9 Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Bob Huggins December 4th Press Conference

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the Mountaineers' upcoming game vs the Hoyas

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown breaks down the Iowa State Cyclones

Christopher Hall

Players to Watch: Iowa State Defense

Taking a look inside at the Cyclones' best defenders

Schuyler Callihan