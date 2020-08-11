COLUMN: Canceling College Football Would be a Huge Mistake

The last few days have been a whirlwind for college football players, coaches, and journalists across the country as everyone is trying to figure out whether or not football will be played this fall.

Each of the Power Five conferences announced a revised, condensed schedule over the last week or so with the Big 12 playing the regular nine game conference slate with one non-conference opponent. However, over the weekend several reports stated that the Big Ten has been moving in the direction of canceling all fall sports, including football. This started to spread quickly and players from all over began to take action and unite on social media begging to not cancel the season using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Now, all of a sudden, it seems the Big Ten has backtracked and is still weighing their options despite reports saying that their season could be canceled as of today. Maybe the #WeWantToPlay movement worked in some way or maybe the Big Ten got cold feet when it realized that the SEC and ACC are "moving forward" with the season, while the Big 12 is up in the air.

Many believe that if the football season is moved to the fall that it is because of the concerns over player safety. I'm not buying it - it has to do with money. They are hoping that by the spring they are able to have fans attend games in some capacity to generate revenue whereas they almost certainly wouldn't be able to allow fans right now.

If the presidents and commissioners were really concerned about the players' health and well-being, they would move forward with the football season. The protocols that teams have put in place are going to keep players less likely to contract the virus than if they were to return home where they're not being tested constantly, using sanitary workout equipment, and able to have a medical staff with them essentially at all times.

The best way to go about it is to have players, coaches, officials, and any other game day personnel to sign a waiver. If the said person doesn't feel safe or has underlying conditions and is considered high risk, then they should be able to have the option to opt out and remain on scholarship or pay depending on their role.

The NFL has allowed players to opt out and is pushing forward to make it work, so why can't college? I understand many schools may not have the money to administer that many COVID-19 tests throughout and entire season, but I will go out on a limb and say it's likely that every Power Five school can make it happen. Group of Five schools may be in a different boat and I believe that is why you are seeing cancelations from the Mountain West and the MAC.

Not only is canceling the fall season a mistake logistically, but it also could have a mental health impact on several student-athletes who rely on football to keep them happy, motivated, and to feel like they have a sense of purpose. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke on this matter yesterday during his press conference.

"There's a long process to get back on the field, and I'm for that, but we're not talking about the collateral damage there is for young people when something they love is taken away from them, and that structure and that discipline is taken away from them.

"So, you take them out of their athletics – you take them out of the structure – you take them out of what they really love, what happens? Because I've seen it. When they were not here for three months, I've seen it within our team. I think that's something that needs to go into it when the decision-makers are making the decision - they got to think about the collateral damage as well."

The bottom line is, not only are the players safer in the environment they are currently in, but they need it - the country needs it. Moving the season to the spring would become a logistical nightmare for not only athletic directors, but the NFL as well. It will effect the entire draft and evaluation process. Not to mention, the virus isn't going to just magically disappear in time for a spring season. The truth is the virus will likely always be with us, so we have to learn to live with it and adapt to it.

