Countdown to Kickoff: No. 90 LB Darryl Talley

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 90 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at former linebacker Darryl Talley.

In 1982, Talley became the third Consensus All-American in program history after 135 tackles, including 12 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks, alongside a pair of interceptions.

Photo Courtesy of the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department

Talley started every game in all four seasons in Morgantown, and his play on the field became the stuff of legend. He set a program record with five tackles for a loss against Penn State in 1980 - a mark that took 20 years to break, and his 15 tackles and three TFL's versus Boston College in 1982 earned him Sports Illustrated's Player of the Week.

He played his freshman season for Frank Cinginatti before ushering a new era of West Virginia football under Don Nehlen. Talley ended his Mountaineer career as the program's leader in career tackles (484), tackles for a loss (35) TFL's, and sacks (19), which all have been eclipsed, while intercepting five passes and returning two for touchdowns. Also, a big piece in capturing the 1981 Peach Bowl and '82 Gator Bowl, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Talley in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and was a four-time AFC Champion. He spent his last two seasons with two different franchises - moving from Buffalo to Atlanta, then spent his final season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. As a two-time Pro Bowler and twice an All-Pro, he finished his career with 1,252 tackles, 25.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions.

