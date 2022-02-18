Customizable WVU Football Jerseys to be Available Soon

Friday morning, the West Virginia athletics communications department announced that customizable WVU football jerseys will be available for purchase starting in 2022.

Snippet from the press release:

Beginning this fall, West Virginia fans will be able to purchase the jersey of their favorite Mountaineer football player. As part of its continued efforts to educate and empower student-athletes, West Virginia University Athletics will begin offering customizable Nike branded jerseys of current football student-athletes through a collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners.

Fanatics will offer customizable football jersey blanks while The Brandr Group and OneTeam Partners will administer the group rights for the jersey program. Fanatics will offer these customizable Mountaineer football Nike jerseys for football student-athletes who opt-in to the group licensing program, and those players will be compensated for each jersey sold bearing their name.

What does this mean for WVU fans? Well, for one, it means you won't have to buy cheaply made jerseys from a website that you've never heard of. You'll now have the ability to purchase an authentic jersey of a player on the team or place your own name and desired number on the jersey. Also, it is another potential stream of revenue for the student-athletes, as mentioned in the press release.

A specific date has not been announced at this time.

