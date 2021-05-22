Daikiel Shorts Jr. Gets 1st Shot as a College Coach

The former Mountaineer receiver is getting his chance to show what he can do as a coach.

On Thursday, former West Virginia head coach and current Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen announced that the team would be parting ways with wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier.

“We are grateful for Tyron’s commitment to our program as an assistant coach and as well as a student-athlete at the University of Houston,” Holgorsen said in a statement released on Thursday. “After meeting today with Tyron, we determined it was in the best interest of both sides to part ways at this time. We wish him and his family the best going forward.”

Carrier earned his first big-time coaching gig under Holgerson at West Virginia in 2016 and left with him to go to Houston at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Carrier coached the likes of David Sills V, Gary Jennings, Marcus Simms, Ka'Raun White, Shelton Gibson, and Daikiel Shorts Jr. It just so happens that the coach taking Carrier's job is one of the receivers he coached at WVU - Daikiel Shorts.

During his time at West Virginia, Shorts evolved into one of the most reliable receivers in the Big 12 and was a go-to target for QB Skyler Howard when the Mountaineers needed to move the sticks. He finished his WVU career with 176 receptions, 2,246 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Shorts signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He never made it up to the active 53-man roster and eventually returned to West Virginia one year later to begin focusing on his post-playing career. Holgorsen gave him an opportunity to serve as a program assistant during his final season at WVU before leaving for Houston. Shorts followed him and was named the Director for Player Development.

Friday, the school announced that Shorts will be filling in for Carrier as the interim receivers coach for Houston.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.