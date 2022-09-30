Daniels Selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25
On Friday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation pared-down the original 2022 Watch List to the nation’s Top 25 quarterbacks, which included West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels.
Daniels has thrown for 956 yards and seven touchdowns in three and a half games and has his Mountaineers sitting at 2-2 on the year.
West Virginia is back in action Saturday as they travel to Austin, TX to take on the Texas Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25
Stetson Bennett - Georgia
Chase Brice - Appalachian State
Davis Brin - Tulsa
Jayden Daniels - LSU
JT Daniels - West Virginia
Tommy DeVito- Illinois
Max Duggan - TCU
Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma
Jaren Hall - BYU
Sam Hartman - Wake Forest
Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
KJ Jefferson - Arkansas
Devin Leary - North Carolina State
Will Levis - Kentucky
Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina
Tanner McKee - Stanford
Tanner Morgan - Minnesota
Bo Nix - Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington
Will Rogers - Mississippi State
CJ Stroud - Ohio State
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland
Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA
DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson
Bryce Young - Alabama
The quarterbacks that remain in the hunt for this season’s coveted Golden Arm Award represent eight of the 10 conferences and seven of them are returning Top 25 nominees. The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.
