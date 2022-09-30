Daniels Selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25

On Friday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation pared-down the original 2022 Watch List to the nation’s Top 25 quarterbacks, which included West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels.

Daniels has thrown for 956 yards and seven touchdowns in three and a half games and has his Mountaineers sitting at 2-2 on the year.

West Virginia is back in action Saturday as they travel to Austin, TX to take on the Texas Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25

Stetson Bennett - Georgia

Chase Brice - Appalachian State

Davis Brin - Tulsa

Jayden Daniels - LSU

JT Daniels - West Virginia

Tommy DeVito- Illinois

Max Duggan - TCU

Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma

Jaren Hall - BYU

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

KJ Jefferson - Arkansas

Devin Leary - North Carolina State

Will Levis - Kentucky

Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota

Bo Nix - Oregon

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Will Rogers - Mississippi State

CJ Stroud - Ohio State

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson

Bryce Young - Alabama

The quarterbacks that remain in the hunt for this season’s coveted Golden Arm Award represent eight of the 10 conferences and seven of them are returning Top 25 nominees. The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly