Dante Stills Discusses Possibility of Returning to WVU in 2022

Tuesday night could be the final time that Fairmont, WV native Dante Stills suits up in the old gold and blue as a West Virginia Mountaineer. However, there is a chance that he could return for one more season.

The NCAA has afforded all student-athletes who participated in the 2020 season an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. As things currently stand, Stills is projected to go undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft according to several draft experts. Should he return for one more season, he will have an opportunity to play his way back onto the radar of NFL scouts and be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, Stills talked about the possibility of returning to WVU.

"I've still got to figure that out. I'm still thinking. It's going to be personal because I know in my four years I've done some damage. But if it wasn't good enough then I got to step it up. It's going to be very personal if I have to come back. I wouldn't care [to come back]. That's just an extra offseason to be in the weight room to get stronger, faster. I'm taking it day by day and I'll weigh it all out after this game."

In 12 games this season, Stills has recorded 32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble.

