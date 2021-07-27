Dante Stills Named to Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Watch Lists

On Tuesday, West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the watch lists for the 75th Outland Trophy, which signifies standout interior linemen, and the Bronko Nagurski Award, awarded to the nation’s top defensive player.

The Fairmont, WV, native led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

Stills has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) rushes Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Stills already has been named All-Big 12 Conference preseason team by the conference media and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, preseason All-America Second Team (PFF College), Fourth Team (Athlon Sports) and preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Phil Steele, Secon Team by Pick Six Previews and Second Team by Lindy’s and Athlon Sports.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

