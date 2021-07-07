Sports Illustrated home
Dante Stills Named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills receives All-Big 12 Honors
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team as voted on by the media. Stills was the only Mountaineer named to any Big 12 preseason awards.

The Fairmont, WV, native led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

Stills has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. 

2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and Individual Awards

