Dante Stills Posts Picture of a BLM Sticker on His Helmet

Schuyler Callihan

Over the last few months, we have seen several professional athletes take a stand against systemic racism in a multitude of ways. We have also seen several WVU athletes use their platform and advocate for change.

On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end and Fairmont native posted a picture on his Instagram story of a Black Lives Matter sticker on his helmet. 

Photo via Dante Stills Instagram 

This could be a sign that West Virginia will wear this sticker on their helmets for the entirety of the 2020 season, but there has been no confirmation of that as of today.

Most recently, many of West Virginia's athletic teams came together to do a "March for Equality" in Morgantown. WVU wide receiver T.J. Simmons talked about the importance of the march. “We want change in this world, and the WVU Football team is one team who’s promoting change, and we’re trying to figure out things to push for change in this country.”

West Virginia University is ensuring that they do everything they can to help be a part of the change in the country and have continued to do so by supporting their athletes.

