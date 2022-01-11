Darius Stills Signs with Chiefs

On Tuesday, former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stills went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent. He was waived with an injury from the organization in August.

The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

