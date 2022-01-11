Skip to main content

Darius Stills Signs with Chiefs

West Virginia alumnus Darius Stills signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

On Tuesday, former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stills went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent. He was waived with an injury from the organization in August. 

The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

Stills ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_15682623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

15 minutes ago
Darius Stills
Football

Darius Stills Signs with Chiefs

36 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 12.33.51 PM
Football

Former WVU CB Jackie Matthews Transfers to SEC School

55 minutes ago
USATSI_17247647_168388579_lowres
Football

Can WVU Land USC QB Jaxson Dart?

2 hours ago
USATSI_16689185_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Hits Home Run with Graham Harrell Hire

3 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells from the bench during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Football

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma State

18 hours ago
WVU Football
Football

WVU Hires Offensive Coordinator

Jan 10, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight ends coach Travis Trickett against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

Trickett Says Farewell

Jan 10, 2022