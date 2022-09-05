Skip to main content

Donaldson Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia freshman CJ Donaldson tabbed Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia freshman CJ Donaldson earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. 

Donaldson galloped 44 yards on his first collegiate carry against No. 17 Pitt Thursday night and finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries. He also contributed on special team, providing a blocked punt in the third to quarter to set up his first Mountaineer touchdown on a five-yard run from the five. 

Donaldson is the first Mountaineer to rush for 100 yards in his collegiate debut since Martell Pettaway on Nov. 26, 2016, at Iowa State and the blocked punt was West Virginia's first since Logan Thimons on Sept. 14, 2019, against NC State.

