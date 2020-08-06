MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Eastern Kentucky Player Leaves Team Citing Concern Over Player Safety

Schuyler Callihan

As we near closer to the start of the college football season, there is growing uncertainty throughout the country as to whether or not a football season is even possible all while adhering to the protocols set forth by the medical professionals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread and has begun to take a major toll on certain football programs around the nation. Due to the virus remaining extremely active, the Power Five conferences revised their season schedules, including the Big 12's decision to play nine conference games and one non-conference game, which was announced Monday.

Several other players around the country are recognizing the seriousness and the threat that the virus possesses and are opting out of the 2020 season, most notably Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley. Players from the PAC 12 are threatening a boycott this fall unless they receive COVID protections, revenue shares, and guaranteed scholarships, according to an article on The Players Tribune. 

However, one player at Eastern Kentucky - West Virginia's lone non-conference opponent - has left the team citing that player safety is not as high of a priority as getting a $500k check to play the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Here is kicker Landon White's official statement on his departure from the EKU program.

View this post on Instagram

8-4-20. My last day is finally here. Today I have resigned my position on the Eastern Kentucky University football team as a kicker. Not huge news in the sports world I know but... No matter what you hear the facts are the facts, with the main fact being the coach and some staff, do not care about player safety. I will surely miss my brothers on the field. This is a tough day for me, but somebody has gotta tell the truth on what us athletes are going through during this pandemic. At Eastern Kentucky Football there is little or no testing, (last team test was July 6). Symptomatic players still in the building and around other teammates. But the same day people had symptoms we continued to practice instead of face the issue head on. Keep in mind we started fall camp on Friday July 31st. We have plenty of players and staff test positive over the past month. But you have probably heard very little on the matter. Have y’all heard about us suspending anything? Of course not. There are meeting rooms with 100+ players and staff crammed into it with zero space and no social distancing rules in sight. There are a bunch of potential positives in there. The Player cafeteria (case dining hall) endangers the EKU Cafeteria staff as well as other students who are now on campus, masks are routinely not worn while players are constantly being reminded by the dining hall staff instead of our coaches to keep it on. The Head Coach knows and the Head Coach does nothing. The Head Coach does not care about his players safety as well as his staff and their families. He cares about the 500k we are about to earn by playing WVU in Morgantown at the end of the month. The truth has to be told and I’ll be your guy. I love my teammates as well as my family and I’ll forever cherish the l moments I had with them. With 2 pregnant sisters, 3 nieces and a nephew, and a mom & dad as well as my Grandmother and grandfather I love dearly, I need to protect them at ALL cost. I will not endanger anyones health by continuing to play. This goes for my players family and my family. People need to know what the NCAA and University is really about and it’s not about player safety. #DoTheyReallyCare

A post shared by Landon White (@landon1white) on

This is clearly not a good look for the Eastern Kentucky program, should this be the truth. With several programs taking a huge financial loss over the last few months, I'm afraid that Eastern Kentucky may not be the only lower-tier school that this is happening. Schools are going to do everything they can to make sure there is a football season. 

Let's be honest, we all want a football season. The narrative that the media doesn't want a season is absolutely ridiculous. If there's no season, it could cost several their jobs. With that said, if what White said was true and is likely happening at several schools throughout the country, it almost seems impossible for college football to get through the entire season.

Do you think there will be college football this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Makes Top 7 for JUCO Corner, Decision Timeline Announced

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Flips Miami Linebacker Commit

The Mountaineers have added to their 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: Kerry Martin Opts Out of 2020 Season

West Virginia will be down a safety come this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Dolphins Waive Former WVU Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

It could be a short experience with the folks in Miami for Rex Sunahara

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU LB Commit Ja'Corey Hammett Highlights & Analysis

Ja'Corey Hammett brings an "old school" approach to the football field

Christopher Hall

Top In-State Recruit Isaiah Johnson Chooses College Destination

A decision has been made for cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Announces Refunds for Chick-Fil-A Season Opener

WVU releases information on season opener refunds and announces decisions will be made soon on the 2020 schedule and fan attendance.

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Projecting West Virginia's Offensive Starters for 2020

Taking a look at what the Mountaineer offense may look like this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

The Big 12 Conference Releases 2020 Football Schedule Format

The Big 12 Conference announces its plans for the 2020 football season

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Freshmen Faces: TE Charles Finley

Looking at what freshman tight end Charles Finley brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan