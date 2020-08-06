Eastern Kentucky Player Leaves Team Citing Concern Over Player Safety

As we near closer to the start of the college football season, there is growing uncertainty throughout the country as to whether or not a football season is even possible all while adhering to the protocols set forth by the medical professionals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread and has begun to take a major toll on certain football programs around the nation. Due to the virus remaining extremely active, the Power Five conferences revised their season schedules, including the Big 12's decision to play nine conference games and one non-conference game, which was announced Monday.

Several other players around the country are recognizing the seriousness and the threat that the virus possesses and are opting out of the 2020 season, most notably Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley. Players from the PAC 12 are threatening a boycott this fall unless they receive COVID protections, revenue shares, and guaranteed scholarships, according to an article on The Players Tribune.

However, one player at Eastern Kentucky - West Virginia's lone non-conference opponent - has left the team citing that player safety is not as high of a priority as getting a $500k check to play the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Here is kicker Landon White's official statement on his departure from the EKU program.

This is clearly not a good look for the Eastern Kentucky program, should this be the truth. With several programs taking a huge financial loss over the last few months, I'm afraid that Eastern Kentucky may not be the only lower-tier school that this is happening. Schools are going to do everything they can to make sure there is a football season.

Let's be honest, we all want a football season. The narrative that the media doesn't want a season is absolutely ridiculous. If there's no season, it could cost several their jobs. With that said, if what White said was true and is likely happening at several schools throughout the country, it almost seems impossible for college football to get through the entire season.

Do you think there will be college football this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

