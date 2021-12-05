Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    ESPN's Final Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    See where the Mountaineers may go bowling.
    Author:

    West Virginia, along with 83 other schools will find out their bowl destination on Sunday evening. The Mountaineers ended their third season under head coach Neal Brown with a 6-6 record (4-2 in the final six games).

    Despite having to fight, scratch, and claw their way into bowl eligibility, getting to a bowl game is huge for this program. It allows more practice time for the younger guys who need developed so they are ready to tackle a larger role in 2022. 

    Sunday morning, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their final bowl projections. Bonagura has West Virginia playing Missouri in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl while Schlabach has them playing Mississippi State.

