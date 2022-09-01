Skip to main content

FAN POLL: Results Are in for WVU vs Pitt Predictions

The Mountaineer faithful believes WVU will get the job done.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers are set to embark on the next chapter of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night inside Acrisure Stadium. This will mark the first game in eleven years between the two schools, yet the pure hatred and dislike still very much exists.

To gauge how the fans are feeling about this game, I put out a poll on Twitter earlier this week and of the 605 votes, 91.7% have West Virginia winning the game. Just 8.3% believe Pitt wins. 

The Mountaineers and Panthers are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Backyard brawl
Football

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: Backyard Brawl Edition

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16755006_168388579_lowres (2)
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
Charles Woods
Football

Preseason Bowl Projections for West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Naim Muhammad
Football

A Reunion at Acrisure for WVU and Pitt's Rosters

By Julia Mellett
three preditions for the brawl
Football

Between The Eers: Three Predictions for the Backyard Brawl

By Christopher Hall
WVU football helmet
Football

WVU Football Alums Give Score Predictions for 2022 Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
three preditions for the brawl (2)
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws during the first quarter Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Football

REPORT: Grier Remains a Cowboy

By Christopher Hall