FAN POLL: Results Are in for WVU vs Pitt Predictions

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers are set to embark on the next chapter of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night inside Acrisure Stadium. This will mark the first game in eleven years between the two schools, yet the pure hatred and dislike still very much exists.

To gauge how the fans are feeling about this game, I put out a poll on Twitter earlier this week and of the 605 votes, 91.7% have West Virginia winning the game. Just 8.3% believe Pitt wins.

The Mountaineers and Panthers are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.