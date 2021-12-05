Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Final Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    Where will the Mountaineers go bowling?
    Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

    Athlon Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

    College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Mississippi State

    ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State 

    Sporting News: Cheez-It Bowl vs North Carolina

    USA TODAY: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs LSU

    Yahoo! Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

