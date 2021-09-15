Final Piece of WVU's 2021 Recruiting Class Has Arrived

The final piece of West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, running back Jaylen Anderson, has enrolled at WVU and is on campus, a source has confirmed with Mountaineer Maven. Blue Gold News was the first to report this on Tuesday.

Anderson has the look of an every-down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game not only out of the backfield but also has the ability to line up at receiver from time to time.

Anderson chose West Virginia over other offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Utah, and a few others.

