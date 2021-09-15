September 15, 2021
Final Piece of WVU's 2021 Recruiting Class Has Arrived

Running back Jaylen Anderson has made it to Morgantown.
The final piece of West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, running back Jaylen Anderson, has enrolled at WVU and is on campus, a source has confirmed with Mountaineer Maven. Blue Gold News was the first to report this on Tuesday.

Anderson has the look of an every-down back. He stays low to the ground and can make guys miss once he hits the second level of the defense. He doesn't hesitate when hitting gaps and provides a great burst of speed out of the backfield. What makes Anderson even more intriguing is that he is also a big threat in the passing game not only out of the backfield but also has the ability to line up at receiver from time to time.

Anderson chose West Virginia over other offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Utah, and a few others. 

The Best Way to Handle the WVU QB Situation

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 3

WVU Depth Chart vs Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente Previews West Virginia

Football

Final Piece of WVU's 2021 Recruiting Class Has Arrived

Football

Garrett Greene Showing Signs of Growth and Maturity

Football

Quick Hits: Revisiting Garrett Greene's Outing, Injury Update, Depth at RB + More

Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Hits A Pair of Milestones

Big 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 3

Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Football

WVU Releases Depth Chart for No. 15 Virginia Tech

Football

Justin Fuente Previews West Virginia