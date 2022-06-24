Skip to main content

Five Second-Year Players Who Could Make a Big Impact in 2022

Bigger roles are on the way for these guys.

From year one to year two is usually the time where you see the biggest improvement from a player in terms of his development. Some players have a major role right away, such as Wyatt Milum and Zach Frazier, but for others that first year is used to get their feet wet.

There are a handful of players that could take a big step forward for WVU this season. Below, we highlight five of those players.

*Note: Not including Milum since he's already a proven player.*

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

No Leddie Brown means more opportunities will be on the table. Tony Mathis and Lyn-J Dixon will be first in line, but the staff was really impressed with how quickly Johnson caught onto things as a true freshman. Johnson could develop into West Virginia's home run threat out of the backfield with elite breakaway speed.

WR Kaden Prather

This is the most obvious one given the flashes that he put on display a year ago with 12 receptions for 175 yards in limited action across five games. He's got the look of a future No. 1 receiver but will likely start at the 'Z' in 2022. Has big-play potential and should be fighting with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for the most yards and receptions on the year.

LB Lance Dixon

Dixon was West Virginia's most athletic linebacker a year ago but really didn't hit full stride in year one as it took some time to adjust to the new scheme. This year, Dixon is in a much better place and it will translate to making more plays on Saturdays.

"Honestly, I feel way better compared to last season because last year I didn't really get the offseason training that I usually got over the last couple of years. I feel like I can do a lot more, play with a lot more stamina."

S Davis Mallinger

Speed kills and Mallinger has a lot of it. He played a lot of wide receiver during his high school days in Cocoa, Florida so fully transitioning to defense is going to take him some time. However, his speed and athleticism alone will be enough to get him on the field and possibly a starting spot in Jordan Lesley's defense. Could turn into one of the league's best punt/kick returners as well. 

DB Aubrey Burks

Burks may not have been one of the highest-rated recruits in West Virginia's 2021 class but I do believe he has a ton of upside. There's a lot to like about his game. He excels in pass coverage but can also be a factor in rushing the passer off the edge. He played down in the box a lot during his high school career which makes me think he could play the spear along with free safety.

