Former West Virginia Offensive Coordinator Passes Away

Friday afternoon, Jacksonville State announced the unfortunate news that offensive coordinator Calvin Magee passed away from a heart attack that he suffered last weekend. He was 59.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee," Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement. "Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family -- wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother."

Magee got his first major college coaching job at West Virginia in 2001 where he was the team's running backs coach for six seasons. In 2007, Magee was promoted to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Rich Rodriguez. He helped run one of the most dynamic offenses in West Virginia football history led by Pat White, Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, and Owen Schmitt.

Magee followed Rodriguez to Michigan and Arizona. The two also served on the same staff at Ole Miss in 2019 and then was set to reunite once again at Jacksonville State this fall.

