Former WVU CB Charles Woods Chooses Transfer Destination

Woods has ended his recruitment and is officially heading out of Morgantown.

Coming into the year, the West Virginia coaching staff had high hopes for senior cornerback Charles Woods, believing he could be an all-league player and potentially be the best cover corner in the Big 12 Conference.

Woods was never able to live up to those expectations, mainly because of an injury he suffered in the season-opener against Pitt. He missed several weeks due to an ankle injury that required surgery and because of it, was only able to play in four games this season, registering seven tackles. Just hours before the team's final home game against Kansas State, Woods announced on social media that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Monday evening, Woods put an end to his recruitment, revealing that he will be transferring to SMU for his final year of eligibility.

