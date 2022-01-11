Skip to main content

Former WVU CB Jackie Matthews Transfers to SEC School

Jackie Matthews has a new home.

Tuesday morning, former West Virginia cornerback Jackie Matthews announced that he will be transferring to Mississippi State for the final year of his collegiate career.

In 13 games this season, Matthews tallied 44 tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, and one interception.

