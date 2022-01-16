Skip to main content

BREAKING: Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer signal caller has a new home.

Sunday morning, former West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege revealed on Twitter that he will be finishing out his college football playing career at Western Kentucky.

In two plus years as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, Doege compiled a 14-12 record while throwing for 6,53 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

