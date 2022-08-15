Skip to main content

Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky

Doege hits the portal.

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has entered the transfer portal for the second time in 2022, ending his stint at Western Kentucky before it truly ever started. 

Doege informed WVU head coach Neal Brown that he would be using his COVID year to play one more year of college football, but felt that his services would be suited best elsewhere and hit the transfer portal.

In two plus years as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, Doege compiled a 14-12 record while throwing for 6,53 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

