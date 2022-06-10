Former WVU RB Robert Alexander Passes Away at 64

The West Virginia University football family lost a great one on Tuesday as former running back Robert Alexander passed away at his St.Albans home at the age of 64.

According to a report from MetroNews, St. Albans Mayor Scott James said the body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and that there were no signs of foul play.

Alexander played at WVU from 1977-80 and became one of the best running backs in school history, He currently sits 10th all-time in rushing yards (2,474) and 9th in rushing attempts (501). Alexander's best individual performance came on September 6th in a 41-27 victory over Cincinnati when he rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.