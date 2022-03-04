Four Players Ruled Out for Start of Spring Practice

We are officially under three weeks until the start of spring football practice in Morgantown.

WVU head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media on Thursday and seemed to be very happy with the makeup of the roster.

"I'm really excited about this staff and team," Brown said. "I know some of the outside noise doesn't reflect that but I'll tell you that within these walls right here, this group is really excited. This is the hungriest team that we've had, the most competitive team that we've had. It's a group that's doing what it's supposed to be, being where it's supposed to be. This is by far the best group that we've had. Competitiveness is at an all-time high here. This group is embracing the hard work. It's the lowest amount of complaining that we've had over three years."

For the most part, the Mountaineers will enter the spring practice period with a healthy roster. However, there will be a few guys that will not be participating due to injury.

"Really the only guy that will be out for the entire spring is Mike O'Laughlin," Neal Brown stated. "He's progressing well from his knee injury. He's on track to be back in the fall and be a full go. Akheem Mesidor will be out for the spring. He had an upper body injury after the bowl game. He'll be fine, he'll be full go for the summer, but he'll miss the spring. Exree Loe will miss the spring from the injury that he sustained at Kansas State, but he's on track to be full speed and be running this summer. Eddy V [Edward Vesterinen] will miss the spring. He'll be out with the same injury he missed the bowl game with."

Brown also said that Dante Stills will be limited during the spring for precautionary reasons, much like what they did with Leddie Brown last year. With Stills entering his fifth year in the program, there's no need for him to be going full contact all spring long.

Spring practice is set to begin on March 22nd.

