FOX BET Releases Big 12 Title Odds for Each Team

Schuyler Callihan

With the college football season just a few months away, it's that time of the year where several outlets begin to unlock their odds for conference championships, playoffs, the Heisman Trophy, and much more.

This week, FOX BET released their Big 12 title odds for each team with West Virginia having the 6th best odds to win the conference sitting at +2500.

Oklahoma and Texas sit at the top, which should come to no surprise, but TCU sitting in front of the Mountaineers is a little shocking. As for the rest of the odds, they all look about right, so West Virginia sitting in the middle of the pack in year two under Neal Brown is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

The Mountaineers have Big 12 home games with Kansas State, TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Baylor. The road games consist of Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State. The front half of the schedule is a little easier, so if they can get through October in a good spot, it'll help their chances of staying in the top half of the standings once the brutal November schedule hits.

Do you think the Mountaineers have any virtual shot to win the Big 12 conference? Or at the very least, finishing higher than 6th? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mahalo
Mahalo

No shot at the conf title, i see maybe 6 wins or less.The running game is a sore spot with no break away speedsters or even no big full backs that can power their way for even 3-5 yards. Not too worried about the defense for now if they can continue to improve like they did late in the season. we will see. To average less than 20 points a game is not going to do it in the Big 12.

