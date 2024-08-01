Fox Named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University redshirt junior wide receiver Preston Fox was selected for the 15th annual Paul Hornung Award watch list.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
Last season, Fox hauled in 26 passes for 368 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while averaging 8.1 yards per punt return and 21.5 yards per kick return.
Former West Virginia standout Tavon Austin won the award following the 2012 season.
The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Ky., on March 2025.
2024 Paul Hornung Watch List
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Zachariah Branch, USC
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Gary Bryant Jr., Oregon
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Kenan Christon, San Diego State
Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State
Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State
Jacob De Jesus, UNLV
Dylan Edwards, Kansas State
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Major Everhart, TCU
Preston Fox, West Virginia
Julian Gray, Liberty
Jayden Harrison, Notre Dame
Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech
AJ Henning, Northwestern
Tommi Hill, Nebraska
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Alijah Huzzie, UNC
Kenny Johnson, Pitt
Keegan Jones, UCLA
Parker Kingston, BYU
Caullin Lacy, Louisville
Marion Lukes, Central Michigan
Ismail Mahdi, Texas State
Jayden McGowan, Boston College
Drae McCray, Texas Tech
Easton Messer, WKU
Semaj Morgan, Michigan
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Jayden Otts, Cal
Trebor Pena, Syracuse
Zylan Perry, Louisiana
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Richard Reese, Baylor
Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Keionte Scott, Auburn
Malik Sherrod, Fresno State
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Sutton Smith, Memphis
Cam Stone, Hawai’i
Jacquez Stuart, Toledo
Xavier Townsend, UCF
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Luke Wysong, New Mexico