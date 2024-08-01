Mountaineers Now

Fox Named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List

West Virginia University receiver Preston Fox appears on the Paul Hornung Award watch list

Christopher Hall

Nov 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Preston Fox (29) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Nov 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Preston Fox (29) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University redshirt junior wide receiver Preston Fox was selected for the 15th annual Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

Last season, Fox hauled in 26 passes for 368 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while averaging 8.1 yards per punt return and 21.5 yards per kick return.

Former West Virginia standout Tavon Austin won the award following the 2012 season.

The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Ky., on March 2025.

2024 Paul Hornung Watch List

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Zachariah Branch, USC

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Gary Bryant Jr., Oregon

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Kenan Christon, San Diego State

Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State

Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State

Jacob De Jesus, UNLV

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Major Everhart, TCU

Preston Fox, West Virginia

Julian Gray, Liberty

Jayden Harrison, Notre Dame

Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

AJ Henning, Northwestern

Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Alijah Huzzie, UNC

Kenny Johnson, Pitt

Keegan Jones, UCLA

Parker Kingston, BYU

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Marion Lukes, Central Michigan

Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

Jayden McGowan, Boston College

Drae McCray, Texas Tech

Easton Messer, WKU

Semaj Morgan, Michigan

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Jayden Otts, Cal

Trebor Pena, Syracuse

Zylan Perry, Louisiana

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Richard Reese, Baylor

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Keionte Scott, Auburn

Malik Sherrod, Fresno State

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Sutton Smith, Memphis

Cam Stone, Hawai’i

Jacquez Stuart, Toledo

Xavier Townsend, UCF

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football