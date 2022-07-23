Freshmen Faces: CB Jacolby Spells Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

CB Jacolby Spells

Height: 5'11" Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High school: American Heritage

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Memphis, UAB, UCF.

Evaluation By John Garcia Jr of SI All-American:

Spells brings a lot to the table for a prospect who relatively recently switched from wide receiver to defensive back. One wouldn't know it based on his 2020 tape, as he made plays at every level for one of America's top defenses and state champions. Spells is a smooth athlete in coverage with easy twitch and verified long speed, but it translates to short-area explosion he uses at the catch point and as a tackler. Despite inexperience at the position, he was asked to move around some in 2020 and excelled on the island as well as inside against prime competition. The future Mountaineer's game will only polish up with more reps and he has some room to fill out his frame as well.

Playing time projection:



West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for a top four spot in the cornerback rotation as soon as his true freshman season. Top recruit in WVU's 2022 class.

