Skip to main content

Freshmen Faces: CB Jacolby Spells Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

Looking at what freshman cornerback Jacolby Spells brings to the table for West Virginia.

CB Jacolby Spells

Height: 5'11" Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High school: American Heritage

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Memphis, UAB, UCF.

Evaluation By John Garcia Jr of SI All-American:

Spells brings a lot to the table for a prospect who relatively recently switched from wide receiver to defensive back. One wouldn't know it based on his 2020 tape, as he made plays at every level for one of America's top defenses and state champions. Spells is a smooth athlete in coverage with easy twitch and verified long speed, but it translates to short-area explosion he uses at the catch point and as a tackler. Despite inexperience at the position, he was asked to move around some in 2020 and excelled on the island as well as inside against prime competition. The future Mountaineer's game will only polish up with more reps and he has some room to fill out his frame as well.

Playing time projection:

West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for a top four spot in the cornerback rotation as soon as his true freshman season. Top recruit in WVU's 2022 class.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan6 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

Austin Davis Transfers Within Big 12

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (2)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU's Place in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
McCabe - Frazier
Football

Frazier and McCabe Nominated for 2021-22 Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
USATSI_17298781_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Madden 23 Ratings for WVU Football Alums

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
WVU football helmet
Football

Jaylon Shelton Enrolls at WVU

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_18692282_168388579_lowres
Football

Zach Frazier Named to Rimington Award Watch List

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
lathan-travious-56998-4
Football

Freshmen Faces: LB Trey Lathan Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago