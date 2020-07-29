Freshmen Faces: WR Sam Brown

Recruitment

From the outset of Sam Brown's recruitment, West Virginia was heavily involved. Brown wanted to commit to West Virginia last summer but the coaching staff wanted to see more from him in his senior season and he did not disappoint. Unfortunately, things moved along quickly and Brown committed to Central Florida in September. After months off a rumored flip, Brown made it official on signing day by flipping his pledge to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest and several others.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Brown is an absolute burner. He can create space with his speed and get behind the secondary with ease. Brown also has the traits of being a physical receiver and having the ability to make tough catches in tight coverage. Has the highest upside of the offensive signees from the 2020 signing class.

Player comparison: Kelvin Harmon

2020 Outlook

Even with a rather deep receiving corps, Brown should be able to wiggle his way into some playing time as a true freshman. I would expect that the coaching staff would like to get him on the field as much as possible early on in the season to gauge whether or not he needs a redshirt year. By 2021, he could emerge as one of the top receivers on the roster - his potential is that high.

