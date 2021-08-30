Game-by-Game Predictions for Each Big 12 Team + Projected Big 12 Standings

Taking a look at how the 2021 season will go for each member of the Big 12 Conference.

College football is officially back this week and who knows, this could be the last time we see Oklahoma and Texas as members of the Big 12 Conference. They have stated that they will remain with the league through the remainder of the contract which expires in 2025 but very few believe it.

Conference realignment talk aside, it should be yet another fun year in the Big 12. Some teams are ready to take a big step while others...not so much. Take a look at my 2021 game-by-game predictions for each Big 12 team below. Conference standings can be found at the bottom of this page.

BAYLOR 4-8 (2-7)

@ Texas State --- W

Texas Southern --- W

@ Kansas --- W

Iowa State --- L

@ Oklahoma State --- L

West Virginia --- L

BYU --- L

Texas --- L

@ TCU --- L

Oklahoma --- L

@ Kansas State --- L

Texas Tech --- W

IOWA STATE 10-2 (8-1)

Northern Iowa --- W

Iowa --- L

@ UNLV --- W

@ Baylor --- W

Kansas --- W

@ Kansas State --- W

Oklahoma State --- W

@ West Virginia --- W

Texas --- W

@ Texas Tech --- W

@ Oklahoma --- L

TCU --- W

KANSAS 1-11 (0-10)

South Dakota --- W

@ Coastal Carolina --- L

Baylor --- L

@ Duke --- L

@ Iowa State --- L

Texas Tech --- L

Oklahoma --- L

@ Oklahoma State --- L

Kansas State --- L

@ Texas --- L

@ TCU --- L

West Virginia --- L

KANSAS STATE 5-7 (3-6)

Stanford --- L

Southern Illinois --- W

Nevada --- W

@ Oklahoma State --- L

Oklahoma --- L

Iowa State --- L

@ Texas Tech --- W

TCU --- L

@ Kansas --- W

West Virginia --- L

Baylor --- W

@ Texas --- L

OKLAHOMA 11-1 (8-1)

@ Tulane --- W

Western Carolina --- W

Nebraska --- W

West Virginia --- W

@ Kansas State --- W

Texas --- L

TCU --- W

@ Kansas --- W

Texas Tech --- W

@ Baylor --- W

Iowa State --- W

@ Oklahoma State --- W

OKLAHOMA STATE 7-5 (4-5)

Missouri State --- W

Tulsa --- W

@ Boise State --- W

Kansas State --- W

Baylor --- W

@ Texas --- L

@ Iowa State --- L

Kansas --- W

@ West Virginia --- L

TCU --- L

@ Texas Tech --- W

Oklahoma --- L

TCU 9-3 (7-2)

Duquesne --- W

California --- W

SMU --- L

Texas --- W

@ Texas Tech --- W

@ Oklahoma --- L

West Virginia --- W

@ Kansas State --- W

Baylor --- W

@ Oklahoma State --- W

Kansas --- W

@ Iowa State --- L

TEXAS 8-4 (7-2)

Louisiana --- L

@ Arkansas --- L

Rice --- W

Texas Tech --- W

@ TCU --- L

Oklahoma --- W

Oklahoma State --- W

@ Baylor --- W

@ Iowa State --- L

Kansas --- W

@ West Virginia --- W

Kansas State --- W

TEXAS TECH 3-9 (1-8)

Houston --- L

Stephen F. Austin --- W

Florida International --- W

@ Texas --- L

@ West Virginia --- L

TCU --- L

@ Kansas --- W

Kansas State --- L

@ Oklahoma --- L

Iowa State --- L

Oklahoma State --- L

@ Baylor --- L

WEST VIRGINIA 8-4 (5-4)

@ Maryland --- W

Long Island --- W

Virginia Tech --- W

@ Oklahoma --- L

Texas Tech --- W

@ Baylor --- W

@ TCU --- L

Iowa State --- L

Oklahoma State --- W

@ Kansas State --- W

Texas --- L

@ Kansas --- W

PROJECTED BIG 12 STANDINGS

1. Oklahoma 8-1

2. Iowa State 8-1

3. TCU 7-2

4. Texas 7-2

5. West Virginia 5-4

6. Oklahoma State 4-5

7. Kansas State 3-6

8. Baylor 2-7

9. Texas Tech 1-8

10. Kansas 0-10

