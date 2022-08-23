Skip to main content

Good News on WVU TE Mike O'Laughlin

It looks as if the Mountaineers will have a fully healthy tight end room for the season opener.

About a week and a half ago, WVU head coach Neal Brown was unsure if redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin would be available for the season opener on September 1st against Pitt.

He missed the first two games of the 2021 season with a lower leg injury and then suffered a knee injury at TCU which put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.

"I think too early to tell. We'll see how this week goes," Brown said on August 12th. "He's doing individual [drills]. He's done some group work. He hasn't done any 11 on 11 yet. We're not going to rush him. When he's ready, he's ready. We'd love to have him. I think he'd love to play. But we're only going to do it if it's in the best interest of him."

Fast-forward to Monday and it seems as if the veteran tight end has made a lot of progress and is in position to suit up for the first game of the 2022 season.

"Mike O'Laughlin did not go [today], but he practiced last Thursday. Didn't do any 11-on-11 work. We feel confident that he'll be ready for Week 1."

The expectation is that O'Laughlin and Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey will split a lot of the first-team reps with redshirt freshman Treylan Davis rotating in, if needed, as the third tight end.

