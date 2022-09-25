Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 4

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

I could easily give CJ Donaldson another sticker but I'm going to spread the recognition and give Justin Johnson his first of the season. After rushing for 83 yards and a score on 11 carries, he will make life very difficult for running backs coach Chad Scott when it comes to dividing up the touches. Tony Mathis is listed as the starter but Donaldson has kind of taken over that role. If Johnson continues to play well, he may surpass Mathis as the No. 2.

WR Kaden Prather (2nd sticker)

This felt like the coming out game for Prather. He hauled in six receptions for 69 yards on eight targets and came away with some really big catches on third down. A game like this will not only give Prather more confidence moving forward but also give JT Daniels even more faith to go his way. Having two 6'4" receivers that can go up and make plays is a luxury that the Mountaineers haven't had in the Neal Brown era.

DL Jordan Jefferson

Four tackles and one tackle for loss may not jump off the page to you, but if you turn on the film and key in on Jefferson every play, you'll see how disruptive he really was. When he wasn't making the play, he created a play for someone else. It was a dominant performance for him and one that will certainly gain the attention of opposing teams.

