How Scottie Young Jr's Transfer Impacts WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this month, West Virginia added some much needed help to their secondary with the addition of Scottie Young Jr., who will be transferring in from Arizona.

Young's connection to the Mountaineers comes from cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, who coached Young at Arizona in 2017.

This offseason, the team lost three key members of the secondary who all held multiple years of experience (Hakeem Bailey, Keith Washington, Josh Norwood) causing a glaring need for the defense. 

The coaching staff, including Neal Brown, has made it clear that they are on the hunt for transfers to help fill a few open spots on the roster. Getting someone like Scottie Young Jr. could be an extremely underrated pickup on the transfer market.

During his three years as a starter at Arizona, Young Jr. totaled 157 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and seven pass deflections in 30 starts.

Young Jr. can play a couple different spots in the secondary, but may fit best at free safety. Slotting him in at the free safety spot could be really beneficial to someone like Kerry Martin Jr., who is still learning the ropes of college football. Martin Jr. started four games in 2019 and could easily start again in 2020, but could continue his development while playing second fiddle to Young. 

The Mountaineers still have to wait for Young Jr. to be cleared by the NCAA to be able to play immediately upon his arrival. He did not graduate from Arizona, therefore he currently has to sit out one year unless he is approved for immediate eligibility. 

