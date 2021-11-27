Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia (5-6) at Kansas (2-9)
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.
