    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas

    Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.
    For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

    West Virginia (5-6) at Kansas (2-9)

    Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

    Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

    TV: FS1

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

    LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU, @WVHallbilly, & @Callihan_ on Twitter.

