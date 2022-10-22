Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Red Raiders.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2)

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, TX)

Kickoff: Approx. 3 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

