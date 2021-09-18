Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over No. 15 Virginia Tech

PASSING

Jarret Doege 15/26 193 yards 2 TD 1 INT

RUSHING

Leddie Brown 19 carries 106 yards TD

Garrett Greene 4 carries 28 yards

Tony Mathis 2 carries 5 yards

RECEIVING

Isaiah Esdale 4 catches 46 yards

Leddie Brown 3 catches 35 yards

Sam James 2 catches 46 yards TD

Sean Ryan 2 catches 23 yards

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 1 catch 29 yards TD

Winston Wright 1 catch 6 yards

Reese Smith 1 catch 5 yards

Mike O'Laughlin 1 catch 3 yards

DEFENSE

Alonzo Addae 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Josh Chandler-Semedo 7 tackles , 1 QB Hit, 1 forced fumble

Scottie Young 7 tackles

Sean Mahone 7 tackles, 2 TFL

Jackie Matthews 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Jared Bartlett 5 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

Nicktroy Fortune 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Daryl Porter Jr. 3 tackles

Lance Dixon 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Taijh Alston 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Akheem Mesidor 3 tackles

Jordan Jefferson 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

VanDarius Cowan 2 tackles

Malachi Ruffin 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Sean Martin 2 tackles

Exree Loe 1 tackle

Kerry Martin Jr. 1 tackle

Deshawn Stevens 1 tackle

Dante Stills 1 TFL

PUNTING

Tyler Sumpter 4 punts 183 yards (45.8 avg), 1 inside the 20

KICKING

Casey Legg 2/2 long of 44

PUNT RETURN

Isaiah Esdale 2 returns 8 yards

KICK RETURN

Winston Wright Jr. 2 returns 42 yards

TEAM STATS (VT | WVU)

Total Yards: 308 | 318

Passing Yards: 207 | 193

Rushing Yards: 101 | 125

Yards per rush: 2.6 | 3.8

First downs: 19 | 18

3rd down conv.: 6/15 (40%) | 3/12 (25%)

4th down conv.: 1/3 | 1/1

Total plays: 69 | 60

Time of possession: 42:47 | 49:35

Turnovers: 1 | 2

