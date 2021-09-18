Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over No. 15 Virginia Tech
PASSING
Jarret Doege 15/26 193 yards 2 TD 1 INT
RUSHING
Leddie Brown 19 carries 106 yards TD
Garrett Greene 4 carries 28 yards
Tony Mathis 2 carries 5 yards
RECEIVING
Isaiah Esdale 4 catches 46 yards
Leddie Brown 3 catches 35 yards
Sam James 2 catches 46 yards TD
Sean Ryan 2 catches 23 yards
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 1 catch 29 yards TD
Winston Wright 1 catch 6 yards
Reese Smith 1 catch 5 yards
Mike O'Laughlin 1 catch 3 yards
DEFENSE
Alonzo Addae 9 tackles, 1 TFL
Josh Chandler-Semedo 7 tackles , 1 QB Hit, 1 forced fumble
Scottie Young 7 tackles
Sean Mahone 7 tackles, 2 TFL
Jackie Matthews 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Jared Bartlett 5 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Nicktroy Fortune 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Daryl Porter Jr. 3 tackles
Lance Dixon 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Taijh Alston 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Akheem Mesidor 3 tackles
Jordan Jefferson 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks
VanDarius Cowan 2 tackles
Malachi Ruffin 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Sean Martin 2 tackles
Exree Loe 1 tackle
Kerry Martin Jr. 1 tackle
Deshawn Stevens 1 tackle
Dante Stills 1 TFL
PUNTING
Tyler Sumpter 4 punts 183 yards (45.8 avg), 1 inside the 20
KICKING
Casey Legg 2/2 long of 44
PUNT RETURN
Isaiah Esdale 2 returns 8 yards
KICK RETURN
Winston Wright Jr. 2 returns 42 yards
TEAM STATS (VT | WVU)
Total Yards: 308 | 318
Passing Yards: 207 | 193
Rushing Yards: 101 | 125
Yards per rush: 2.6 | 3.8
First downs: 19 | 18
3rd down conv.: 6/15 (40%) | 3/12 (25%)
4th down conv.: 1/3 | 1/1
Total plays: 69 | 60
Time of possession: 42:47 | 49:35
Turnovers: 1 | 2
