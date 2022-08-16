Insight on Each of the True Freshmen on the Offensive Line

True freshmen don't typically play along the offensive line but that's not necessarily the case at West Virginia. Since Neal Brown took over the job in 2019, two freshmen not only saw the field but played their way into a starting role; Zach Frazier in 2020 and Wyatt Milum in 2021.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore may not have one ready for a starting role this season, but the good thing is he doesn't need to. He returns all five starters from last year's unit and also has several returning depth players as well. Although we may not see much, if anything, from this year's freshmen group along the o-line, Moore feels really good about each of their futures.

Maurice Hamilton - 6'3", 320 lbs

"I see Mo Hamilton as a super twitchy athletic kid. He's going to be a really good player. I don't know if he's a guard or tackle. He's not real tall like a tackle but he's super long armed, really athletic. Once we sit down and we're able to develop him over this season, he'll be a guy that will be battling for a spot next year."

Sullivan Weidman - 6'5", 318 lbs

"Huge. Runs really well. Good feet. He's already 318 pounds. He's a good looking kid at 318. He's a kid that's going to continue to progress and have a chance to compete in the spring."

Landen Livingston - 6'4", 280 lbs

"He's going to be a center. He's really smart. He's athletic. He moves real well. He's 280, so he's going to take some time. I had another center a couple of years ago at about 280 and he's done pretty good, so I think we'll get the weight on him. He's super athletic and he bends well."

Charlie Katarincic - 6'5", 275 lbs

"Really, the highest football IQ guy. Understands the game. Does a really good job. He went in there today and like I said, I'm really proud of him. He's a guy that can continue to develop his body and can help us

