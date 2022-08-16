Skip to main content

Insight on Each of the True Freshmen on the Offensive Line

Matt Moore lists what he likes about each of his new big guys up front.

True freshmen don't typically play along the offensive line but that's not necessarily the case at West Virginia. Since Neal Brown took over the job in 2019, two freshmen not only saw the field but played their way into a starting role; Zach Frazier in 2020 and Wyatt Milum in 2021.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore may not have one ready for a starting role this season, but the good thing is he doesn't need to. He returns all five starters from last year's unit and also has several returning depth players as well. Although we may not see much, if anything, from this year's freshmen group along the o-line, Moore feels really good about each of their futures.

Maurice Hamilton - 6'3", 320 lbs

"I see Mo Hamilton as a super twitchy athletic kid. He's going to be a really good player. I don't know if he's a guard or tackle. He's not real tall like a tackle but he's super long armed, really athletic. Once we sit down and we're able to develop him over this season, he'll be a guy that will be battling for a spot next year."

Sullivan Weidman - 6'5", 318 lbs

"Huge. Runs really well. Good feet. He's already 318 pounds. He's a good looking kid at 318. He's a kid that's going to continue to progress and have a chance to compete in the spring."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Landen Livingston - 6'4", 280 lbs

"He's going to be a center. He's really smart. He's athletic. He moves real well. He's 280, so he's going to take some time. I had another center a couple of years ago at about 280 and he's done pretty good, so I think we'll get the weight on him. He's super athletic and he bends well."

Charlie Katarincic - 6'5", 275 lbs

"Really, the highest football IQ guy. Understands the game. Does a really good job. He went in there today and like I said, I'm really proud of him. He's a guy that can continue to develop his body and can help us

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

From left to right: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
Football

MAILBAG: Breakout Players, Garrett Greene's Role, New Big 12, Facing Doege? + More

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Zach Frazier
Football

Zach Frazier is Taking His Game to 'Another Level'

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Matt Moore 2022 Fall Camp
Football

WATCH: Matt Moore Fall Camp Day 12

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
Jeff Koonz 2022 Fall Camp Day 12
Football

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Fall Camp Day 12

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
WVU Men's Soccer head coach Dan Stratford
WVU Mens Soccer

WVU Men's Soccer Picked to Win Sun Belt

By Julia Mellett19 hours ago
Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Football

3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 10.47.10 AM
Recruiting

Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride

By Jahiem White22 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Member Exclusive