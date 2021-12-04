Jordan Lesley to Remain at WVU as Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley received interest from Troy University over the last few days and was named a finalist for the school's head coaching vacancy, according to Jordan Brice of FootballScoop.com.

On Thursday, Troy announced that Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall will be the next head coach, meaning that Lesley is set to remain on the WVU staff through the 2022 season.

Lesley played at Troy from 2000-04 and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2006 under Larry Blakeney. Lesley followed Neal Brown from Troy to West Virginia and assumed the role of co-defensive coordinator alongside Jahmile Addae in 2020 before taking over full control of the defense in 2021. In his first year with the Mountaineers, Lesley served as the team's defensive line coach as Vic Koenning called the shots defensively.

Last season, the Mountaineer defense led the nation in pass defense, ranked fourth in total defense (291.4), 21st in scoring defense (20.5), 23rd in interceptions (11), No. 24 in pass efficiency defense (121.52), and 28th in rushing defense (131.8).

Lesley made $525k in 2021 and is set to make $560k in 2022.

