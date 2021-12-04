Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jordan Lesley to Remain at WVU as Defensive Coordinator

    The Mountaineers defensive play-caller will be back with the Mountaineers in 2022.
    Author:

    West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley received interest from Troy University over the last few days and was named a finalist for the school's head coaching vacancy, according to Jordan Brice of FootballScoop.com.

    On Thursday, Troy announced that Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall will be the next head coach, meaning that Lesley is set to remain on the WVU staff through the 2022 season.

    Lesley played at Troy from 2000-04 and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2006 under Larry Blakeney. Lesley followed Neal Brown from Troy to West Virginia and assumed the role of co-defensive coordinator alongside Jahmile Addae in 2020 before taking over full control of the defense in 2021. In his first year with the Mountaineers, Lesley served as the team's defensive line coach as Vic Koenning called the shots defensively. 

    Last season, the Mountaineer defense led the nation in pass defense, ranked fourth in total defense (291.4), 21st in scoring defense (20.5), 23rd in interceptions (11), No. 24 in pass efficiency defense (121.52), and 28th in rushing defense (131.8).

    Read More

    Lesley made $525k in 2021 and is set to make $560k in 2022.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Jordan Lesley
    Football

    Jordan Lesley to Remain at WVU as Defensive Coordinator

    just now
    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 4.05.22 PM
    Recruiting

    Consensus Four-Star LB Set to Make Decision on Saturday, WVU Among Finalists

    6 hours ago
    huggins 1
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Radford

    7 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 1.37.11 PM
    Recruiting

    JUCO DB to Visit WVU Ahead of Making Decision

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17236427_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    WVU Squarely on the Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

    10 hours ago
    Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
    Football

    REPORT: Jordan Lesley Named a Finalist for Head Coaching Vacancy

    Dec 2, 2021
    Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
    Baseball

    WVU Releases the 2022 Baseball Schedule

    Dec 2, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.27.34 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Familiar Face in JUCO Linebacker

    Dec 2, 2021