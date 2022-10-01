JT Daniels Compares WVU's Weapons vs What He Had at USC & Georgia

Earlier this week, West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels joined College Sports on Sirius XM to discuss his transition to Morgantown, reuniting with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and the receivers that he has to work with.

Here's what Daniels had to say when asked about the receiver talent the Mountaineers have:

"Really my whole career, high school, college, I've been blessed to play with great receivers and always be surrounded by strong receiver talent. This room competes with every room I've ever been a part of and that's had Drake London, Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra [St. Brown], George Pickens. I've played with seven plus NFL wide receivers, two of them first rounders and this room is with them stride for stride. It doesn't feel any different. Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] is an absolute killer. KP [Kaden Prather] is a killer. Sam [James] is a killer. And then you got a lot of other guys. You got Mike [O'Laughlin] in the tight end room who is starting to come along. Reese is a good rotation guy. There's talent all throughout the receiver and tight end room."

Full interview:

