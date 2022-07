JT Daniels Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Monday morning, the Maxwell Award Watch List was revealed and it included former West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege, who is now at Western Kentucky, along with projected 2022 starting quarterback, JT Daniels.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the best "all-around" player in college football and is voted on by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches.

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. After spending time at both USC and Georgia, Daniels is hoping to see it all come together and play a full season healthy. Luckily for him, he will have a very experienced offensive line protecting him in Morgantown.

Here is the full list of players who made the watch list:

RB Brad Roberts, Air Force

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

DE Will Anderson, Alabama

RB Nate Noel, Appalachian State

QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB George Holani, Boise State

QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

QB Jaren Hall, BYU

RB Lew Nichols, Central Michigan

QB Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

RB Will Shipley, Clemson

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

WR Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

QB Clayton Tune, Houston

WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

RB Chase Brown, Illinois

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

RB Marquez Cooper, Kent State

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB Ellis Merriweather, Massachusetts

QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

QB Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH)

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

QB Payton Thorne, Michigan State

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

QB Devin Leary, NC State

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB Blake Watson, Old Dominion

QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

QB Dequan Finn, Toledo

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

WR Jordan Addison, USC

QB Caleb Williams, USC

QB Cameron Rising, Utah

RB Tavion Thomas, Utah

QB Logan Bonner, Utah State

QB Frank Harris, UTSA

QB Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

QB Cameron Ward, Washington State

QB JT Daniels, West Virginia

QB Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky

RB Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

