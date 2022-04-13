BREAKING: JT Daniels Transfers to West Virginia

Wednesday morning, former Georgia QB JT Daniels told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he will be transferring to West Virginia. Daniels was also considering Missouri and Oregon State.

Daniels originally began his career at USC where he spent the 2019 season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Daniels only played in one game that year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This past season, Daniels was hindered by a lat injury and once he recovered he had lost the starting job to former walk-on Stetson Bennett who would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a national title.

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

WVU head coach Neal Brown wanted to give the three young quarterbacks on the roster (Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol) a chance to earn the job during spring ball. He figured that adding a quarterback during spring ball would make it difficult to get a good read on the development of the quarterbacks currently on the roster. However, he did not rule out adding to the room if none of the three quarterbacks separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.