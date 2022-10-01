JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia

All week long it's been a mystery as to which quarterback would be taking the field for the Texas Longhorns against West Virginia.

Moments ago on ESPN's College GameDay, Pete Thamel reported that the Longhorns are going to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder). Ewers was injured in a game a couple of weeks back and has yet to return. According to Thamel, Ewers is targeting a return for next week against Oklahoma.

Hudson Card will get the start for Texas. Card played against the Mountaineers last year in Morgantown and completed 10-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. In his two starts this season against UTSA and Texas Tech, Card has completed 35-of-53 attempts for 438 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

