Kent State Transfer Commits to WVU

Kent State defensive back Montre Miller announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday night.

He also held offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State since jumping into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the month.

He spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors.

