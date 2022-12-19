Skip to main content

Kent State Transfer Commits to WVU

West Virginia lands veteran defensive back

Kent State defensive back Montre Miller announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday night. 

He also held offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State since jumping into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the month. 

He spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7014
Basketball

WVU - Buffalo Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Dec 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Zid Powell (13) dives for a loose ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Late Second Half Push by WVU Buries Buffalo

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6821
Basketball

WVU - Buffalo First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
DSC_6374
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) dunks the ball during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

By Julia Mellett
Taijh Alston
Football

Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado

By Christopher Hall