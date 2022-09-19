Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Offensive Breakdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech (2-1) Hokies in a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night at 7:30 pm EST, with the action broadcasting on ESPN.

The Hokie offense ranks near the bottom of nearly every ACC offensive category. They rank 102nd in the country in scoring, averaging 23.7 points per game and their 394.0 yards of offense per game ranks 93rd nationally under first year head coach Brent Pry. However, an injury to the team’s leading rusher Keshawn King in the first half of game two against Boston College sidelined the redshirt junior last Saturday. The redshirt remains the Hokie rushing leader with an explosive 175 yards, averaging a team-best 7.6 yards per carry and a touchdown.

Redshirt senior Jalen Holston (5’11”, 210-lbs) has lugged a team-high 41 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while redshirt freshman Chance Black (6’1”, 194-lbs) has 30 carries for 78 yards.

Tech does, however, compliment a Hokie defense that ranks fifth nationally in total defense, with an offense leading the league in time of possession, averaging just over 35 minutes a game.

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass as offensive lineman Kaden Moore (68) blocks Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

West Virginia native and former Marshall starting quarterback Grant Wells is the Hokies signal caller. He’s thrown for 651 yards and four touchdowns with a 65.6% competition percentage, with all four of his interceptions coming in the opening season loss to Old Dominion. He’s also chipped in 66 yards and a touchdown in the running game, averaging 3.3 yards per rush and has only taken two sacks on the season.

Redshirt senior Kaleb Smith (6’2”, 222-lb) and junior Stephen Gosnell (6’2”, 198-lbs) have combined for 234 yards on 15 receptions. Smith has the upper hand with eight receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, while senior tight end Nick Gallo (6’4”, 240-lbs) has a team-leading 13 receptions for 102 yards.

