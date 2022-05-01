Skip to main content

Leddie Brown Signs as UDFA

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is heading to the west coast

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Brown became the 12th Mountaineer in program history to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and the first to do so since Justin Crawford (2016-17). He finished last season with 1,065 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while hauling in 36 receptions for 362 yards and a touchdown.

He hit 2,000 career rushing yards on an 80-yard touchdown run in a 27-21 win over Virginia Tech, finishing the afternoon with 161 yards on the ground.

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Philadelphia native is sixth in WVU history in rushing yards, bruising defenses along the way for a tough-nosed 2,888 career rushing yards, including registering 12 career 100-yard games. Brown is seventh in career rushing touchdowns (27) and ninth in career total touchdowns (32). Additionally, he evolved in the passing game in his final two seasons, grabbing 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns in his career. 

