LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Army - AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Keep it here for live updates of West Virginia's bowl game.
West Virginia (5-4) vs Army (9-2)

Where: Liberty Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN

Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

We are just moments away from West Virginia and Army kicking off the 62nd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Mountaineers are making their first bowl appearance since 2018 and their first under head coach Neal Brown. Brown has a 3-0 career record in bowl games, all of which came during his time at Troy. The Black Knights will also be making their first bowl appearance since 2018 and are a perfect 3-0 in bowls under current head coach Jeff Monken.

The triple-option attack should give West Virginia's defense some issues but it'll be their execution on the offensive side of the ball that will determine the outcome of the game. Army will hold onto the football and milk clock, so the Mountaineers must make every snap and every possession count.

****Keep it here for live updates from today's game!****

LIVE GAME UPDATES

